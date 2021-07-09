Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.42

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 32171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

