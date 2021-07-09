Brian Grassadonia Sells 20,133 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46.

On Monday, May 17th, Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,000. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

