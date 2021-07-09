Bridge Mutual One Day Trading Volume Tops $171,569.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $32.24 million and approximately $171,569.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,615,204 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

