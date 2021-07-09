Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.71. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.88. 28,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $76,648,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

