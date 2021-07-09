Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.53. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.39. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

