Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Mattel posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Mattel stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

