Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $82.15 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,550 shares of company stock worth $9,123,631 over the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

