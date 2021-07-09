Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 241,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,952 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 688,997 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.