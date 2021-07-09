Brokerages Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.39 million and the lowest is $506.06 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

