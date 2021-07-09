Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ opened at $227.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,317,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

