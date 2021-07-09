Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce $22.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.95 million and the lowest is $16.54 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $100.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $106.62 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

