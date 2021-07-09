Brokerages Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Enerplus reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.71 on Friday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.