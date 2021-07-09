Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $643.02 Million

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce sales of $643.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.58 million and the lowest is $532.80 million. First Solar posted sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Solar by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 410.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,033,000 after acquiring an additional 252,296 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.