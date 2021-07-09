Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of GPN opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,623,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

