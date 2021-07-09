Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,622 shares of company stock worth $12,823,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

