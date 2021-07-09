Brokerages Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will announce $690.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $732.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.21 million. Incyte posted sales of $688.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Incyte by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.49.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

