Brokerages Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO stock opened at $374.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $377.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

