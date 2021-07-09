Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). New Relic posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in New Relic by 65,304.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $30,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.13 on Friday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

