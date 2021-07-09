Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

