Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,487,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Brookfield Renewable worth $116,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

BEPC opened at $40.51 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.