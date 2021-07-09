Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $212.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.30.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.