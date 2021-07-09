Brown Advisory Inc. Has $19.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,260,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $243.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.03 and a fifty-two week high of $245.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

