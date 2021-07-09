Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,926 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.76 and a 12 month high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.