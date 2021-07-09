Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 51,299 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,299 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $76.62 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

