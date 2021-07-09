Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $52.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.