Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 8,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,392. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

