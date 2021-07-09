BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $546,491.97 and approximately $166.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSCView has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

