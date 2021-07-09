BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.58. BTCS shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 117,160 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.