Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.18

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 26542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

