Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

