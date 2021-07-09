Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 5.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 3,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

