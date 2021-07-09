Business Credit Alliance Chain Reaches Market Cap of $50,218.09 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market cap of $50,218.09 and $175.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00054862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00897837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 502,399,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

