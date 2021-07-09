Bytom Hits Market Capitalization of $88.24 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Bytom has a total market cap of $88.24 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00398502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,689,894,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,610,044 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

