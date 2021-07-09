C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 2.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77. Approximately 5,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 691,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

