Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.77

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.20). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 747,897 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £707.58 million and a PE ratio of 65.71.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

