Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,883 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

