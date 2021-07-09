Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 789.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.