Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

NYSE:J opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

