Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $241.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

