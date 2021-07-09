Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.