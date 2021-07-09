Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.