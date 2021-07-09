Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,374 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,565,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

