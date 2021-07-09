Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

