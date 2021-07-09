Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 343.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,319 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in News were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,798,000 after acquiring an additional 159,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in News by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,837,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.80 on Friday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

