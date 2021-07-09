Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

