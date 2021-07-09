Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Insperity worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

