Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.35 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

