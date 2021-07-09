Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after buying an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,224,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.