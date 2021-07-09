Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 16,601 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 136.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

