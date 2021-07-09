Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 29,437 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE HRL opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.